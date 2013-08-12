Aug 12 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

Charges prepared against 'whale' traders

Vince Cable looks at slapping levy on late payers

Brazil reaches out to EU for trade deal

Eurozone banks need to shed 3.2 trillion euros in assets to meet Basel III

China steps up its scrutiny of western drugs prices

Big air alliances rule out move from Heathrow

Overview

Authorities in the U.S. are preparing criminal charges against two former JPMorgan bankers linked to the multi billion-dollar "London whale" trading loss.

Business Secretary Vince Cable is looking at fining businesses who fail to pay their suppliers promptly.

Brazil is pushing for its own trade deal with the European Union, after years of struggling to reach one alongside its neighbours.

Banks in the eurozone region will need to shed 3.2 trillion euros ($4.27 trillion)in assets by 2018 to meet Basel III regulations on capital and leverage, according to a report by UK's Royal Bank of Scotland.

China has started investigating French drugmaker Sanofi SA as it steps up scrutiny of prices of medicines sold in the country by western pharmaceutical groups.

The world's biggest airlines are reluctant to move from Heathrow, Europe's busiest hub, to another UK airport, boosting chances of a highly contentious third runway being built.