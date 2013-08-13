Aug 13 The following are the top stories in the
Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does
not vouch for their accuracy.
Headlines
BlackBerry to explore strategic alternatives
JPMorgan and Goldman to face court on metals warehouse probe
U.S. acquires cut taxes by relocating to Europe after
mergers
CVC nears deal to buy Campbell Soup's European brands
Thames Water makes waves with price rise proposal
Mexico opens up its energy sector
Overview
Struggling Canadian handset maker BlackBerry put
itself up for sale as part of a wider strategic review in a
desperate attempt to survive in the competitive smartphone
market.
U.S. commodities watchdog has subpoenaed Goldman
Sachs, JPMorgan Chase and Glencore as an
inquiry into complaints about inflated metals prices gathers
pace.
A growing number of U.S. companies, after completing
acquisitions in Europe, are looking to relocate to the continent
in a bid to save hundreds of millions of dollars in taxes.
U.S. tomato soup maker Campbell Soup is in exclusive
talks to sell its soup and sauce brands in continental Europe to
private equity investor CVC Capital Partners.
Thames Water, UK's biggest supplier of water and sewerage
services by customers, has asked the industry regulator to
increase its charges by almost 30 pounds for each household.
Mexico's plans to open up its energy sector could attract
billions of dollars in investments from oil companies struggling
to find new resources elsewhere.