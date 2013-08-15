Aug 15 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

US files 'London whale' charges against ex-JPMorgan traders

German court blocks 3.2 bln euro Liberty Global cable deal

China widens probe into drug pricing and corruption

Carlos Slim's bid for KPN hit by Dutch stance

IAG places order with Airbus for Vueling expansion

Telefónica wins deal to provide smart meter technology in UK homes

Overview

Two former JPMorgan Chase traders face criminal charges for allegedly falsifying the bank's books to hide its multibillion dollar "London whale" trading losses.

A German court has blocked Liberty Global's completed 3 billion euro ($4 billion) purchase of KabelBW, putting in doubt latest attempts to consolidate the country's cable industry.

Chinese authorities announced on Wednesday they would widen their investigation into drug pricing and corruption in the healthcare sector in the country.

An independent foundation that can block a takeover of Dutch telecoms group KPN wants Mexican billionaire Carlos Slim to set out his strategy for KPN or risk a poison pill defence of his 7.2 billion euro bid.

International Airlines Group announced an order with Airbus for 62 narrow-body passenger jets as it embarks on an aggressive expansion plan for Vueling, its new budget airline.

Spain's Telefonica SA emerged as the preferred bidder for two smart metering contracts in the United Kingdom.