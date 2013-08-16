Aug 16 The following are the top stories in the
Sell-off as markets expect early Fed move
Dell earnings slide amid deal wrangle
John Paulson's faith in gold unshaken despite ETF sale
L'Oréal offers to buy Chinese face mask company for $840 mln
Demand surges for copper in China
Equity and bond markets fell on Thursday over fears of an
early intervention by the U.S. Federal Reserve to slow its
support to the U.S. economy after data showed a strengthening
labour market and higher inflation.
PC maker Dell announced its second-quarter results
almost a week earlier than scheduled and just one day before a
court will hear arguments over opposition to a deal proposal to
take the company private.
Paulson & Co, the hedge fund run by John Paulson, one of the
world's highest-profile gold bulls, more than halved its stake
in SPDR Gold Trust GLD when the bullion price lost nearly a
quarter of its value.
L'Oreal, the world's largest cosmetics group, has
offered to buy a Chinese facial mask specialist for $840
million.
Chinese copper premiums, the cost of physical copper over
and above the benchmark futures prices, have more than tripled
since the start of 2013 to a high of more than $200 a tonne, in
a further sign that China's appetite for commodities is picking
up again.