Aug 19 The following are the top stories in the
Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does
not vouch for their accuracy.
Headlines
EU considers suspension of 5bn in aid to Egypt
()
JPMorgan's China hiring under scrutiny
()
Telecommunications industry lobbies to relax privacy rules
()
Canary Wharf workforce quadruples in a decade
()
Chief of Virgin Atlantic fuels profit hopes in joint venture
()
Overview
In wake of escalating protests and violence in Egypt the
European Union is urgently reviewing its relations with the
country and is considering suspending aid to it.
U.S. authorities are investigating hiring practices of
JPMorgan Chase & Co in China to find out whether the
bank hired the children of powerful Chinese officials to help it
win business in region.
Large cable and telecom companies in the U.S. including
Comcast and Verizon are seeking a relaxation
of privacy rules that could allow them to sell information about
their customers' telephone use and other services.
Data released by the Office for National Statistics show
that employment in London's Canary Wharf financial district has
almost quadrupled in the past decade.
Craig Kreeger, the first American head of Sir Richard
Branson's Virgin Atlantic Airways, is confident that the
UK airline can return to profit in 2014-15, and remain a
significant player in global aviation.