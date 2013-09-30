Oct 1 The following are the top stories in the
Financial Times.
not vouch for their accuracy.
Headlines
Washington shutdown looms as deal hopes fade
Osborne aims for budget surplus by 2020
BP staff 'not prepared for blowout'
Hedge funds move out of shorts with eyes on bull run in
markets
Newmont looks to copper with bid for Glencore Peru project
KKR buys stake in Chinese consumer brand
Overview
Hopes of reaching a last-minute deal to avoid a partial
shutdown of the US government on Monday night were fading even
as President Barack Obama warned that an impasse will throw a
'wrench' into U.S. recovery.
Finance minister George Osborne vowed to squeeze welfare and
other public spending to wipe out Britain's budget deficit if
the Conservatives won the 2015 election.
BP was not prepared to deal with the 2010 Deepwater
Horizon disaster, despite decades of warnings that an underwater
well blowout was possible, lawyers for plaintiffs seeking
damages over the spill have alleged.
Hedge funds' bets on falling share prices have dropped to
their lowest level in years as traders predict equities will
rise over the coming months.
Newmont Mining Corp, the biggest U.S. gold miner, has
joined the race for Glencore Xstrata's Peruvian copper mining
project Las Bambas, as it tries to diversify its business.
Investment company KKR & Co LP bought a 10 percent
stake in Qingdao Haier Co Ltd, gaining exposure to
China's home appliances market with its biggest investment in
the country to date.