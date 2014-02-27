Feb 27 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

EU LAYS OUT ANTITRUST CASE AGAINST TELEFÓNICA'S E-PLUS DEAL

TRADING HOUSES IN LINE FOR INCREASED REGULATOR SCRUTINY

CAMERON ORDERS "FLOOD RE" U-TURN TO COVER HIGH-VALUE HOMES

BLACKSTONE NEARS DEAL TO BUY INTO VERSACE

WATCHDOG WARNS OVER BANK REGULATION FOR INDEPENDENT SCOTLAND

Overview

Spanish group Telefonica's bid to takeover E-Plus, Germany's top mobile operator, for 8.6 billion euros has been challenged by Brussels in an antitrust objection, claiming that the buyout would raise mobile tariffs by up to a third.

The Financial Conduct Authority is set to increase scrutiny of trading houses in an attempt to increase transparency in markets. In a report to be published on Thursday, the FCA will say that the rise in proportion of activity in London markets by unregulated, overseas entities poses a challenge to its market supervisions, alongside risks to market standards and integrity.

A Whitehall memo cites a U-turn by David Cameron in ensuring insurance cover to the 9,000 "newly built or high value" households, which were earlier excluded from benefiting from the Flood Re scheme.

U.S. private-equity giant Blackstone is nearing a deal to buy a 20 percent stake in Italian fashion brand Versace, according to people familiar with the talks.

Scotland's financial services industry head has warned that an independent Scotland's use of the British pound without the permission of the rest of the UK could endanger the stability of the nation's financial sector.