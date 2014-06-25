June 25 The following are the top stories in the
Headlines
HACKING TRIAL: MURDOCH'S VICTORY HAD A PRICE, BUT HE WILL
TAKE IT
MPs ACCUSE CARNEY OF CONFUSING SIGNALS OVER INTEREST RATES
CHINA EXPANDS PLANS FOR WORLD BANK RIVAL
CIA EXPANDS SPY WORK THROUGH AMAZON CLOUD
LOW INTEREST RATES 'RUINING' INSURERS, SAYS SCOR CHIEF
Overview
Rebekah Brooks was cleared of all charges of phone hacking
while Andy Coulson, British Prime Minister David Cameron's
former press secretary, was convicted at the Old Bailey of
conspiracy to intercept voicemail messages.
British MPs have accused Bank of England governor, Mark
Carney, of sending out confusing signals over the timing of
interest rate rises, with one likening him to an "unreliable
boyfriend."
China has proposed doubling the size of registered capital
for a proposed global financial institution to $100 billion, to
establish a rival to the World Bank and the Asian Development
Bank, which Beijing fears are too influenced by the United
States and its allies.
U.S. spymasters are stepping up their reliance on Amazon's
burgeoning cloud computing infrastructure and are
looking to use cloud-based commercial software in their
analytical work.
In one of the most outspoken criticisms of western monetary
policy by a business leader to date, an industry veteran has
said that central bankers are "ruining" the insurance sector by
keeping interest rates at historic lows.
