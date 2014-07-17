July 17 The following are the top stories in the
Headlines
TIME WARNER REJECTS $80 BLN BID FROM RUPERT MURDOCH'S 21ST
CENTURY FOX
EMIRATES CALLS ON AIRBUS TO REVAMP A380 SUPERJUMBO
APPLE TO PAY $400 MLN IF IT LOSES EBOOK CASE
EBAY HACKING PUTS DAMPER ON SALES
EXPERIAN SUFFERS SHAREHOLDER REVOLT OVER BOARD RESHUFFLE
Overview
Time Warner rejected an audacious $80 billion bid
from Rupert Murdoch's Twenty-First Century Fox on
Wednesday, setting up a stand-off between two of the biggest
names in media.
Dubai's Emirates could buy an additional 60 to 80
Airbus A380s if the four-engined superjumbo were
revamped with more fuel-efficient engines by 2020, the airline's
Chief Executive Officer Tim Clark said.
If Apple Inc loses its appeal in a price-fixing
case, it has agreed to pay $400 million to U.S. consumers as
compensation for overcharging for ebooks.
Cyber attacks on eBay user data dragged on the
online retailer's quarterly sales and drove it to scale back its
full-year revenue guidance.
A substantial minority of Experian shareholders
revolted against the world's biggest credit checking company's
decision to replace its chairman with its chief executive
officer, saying it contravened Britain's Corporate Governance
Code.
(Compiled by Richa Naidu; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)