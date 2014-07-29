July 29 The following are the top stories in the
Headlines
MICROSOFT TARGETED IN CHINA ANTITRUST PROBE
(on.ft.com/1rydFKK)
BANK OF CYPRUS RAISES 1 BLN EUR THROUGH SHARE SALE
(on.ft.com/Uyy087)
ABERDEEN SHRUGS OFF OUTFLOWS AS DRIVE TO DIVERSIFY STARTS
PAYING OFF
(on.ft.com/1mWHukc)
DOLLAR TREE TO BUY FAMILY DOLLAR FOR $8.5 BLN
(on.ft.com/1zonLCF)
CHINA'S BAIDU FOLLOWS GOOGLE STEER WITH SELF-DRIVING CAR
(on.ft.com/1tUzrdh)
Overview
Officials from China's State Administration for Industry and
Commerce conducted unannounced visits on Monday to some of
Microsoft Corp's local offices, making it the latest
U.S. company to be targeted by an antitrust investigation in
China.
Bank of Cyprus has raised 1 billion euros ($1.34
billion) from selling shares to investors including U.S. private
equity specialist Wilbur Ross and the European Bank for
Reconstruction and Development.
Aberdeen Asset Management Chief Executive Officer
Martin Gilbert shrugged off the investment group's fifth
successive quarter of outflows as its exposure to emerging
markets proved costly.
Dollar Tree has said it will buy Family Dollar
for $8.5 billion, marrying two of the United States'
largest discount stores at a time when changing consumer habits
are piling pressure on retailers across the country.
China's Baidu, a search engine that has mimicked
U.S. technology group Google Inc's biggest
innovations, is now experimenting with its own version of a
"highly autonomous" self-driving car.
($1 = 0.7442 euros)
