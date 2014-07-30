July 30 The following are the top stories in the
Headlines
UK BANKERS FACE TOUGH BONUS CLAWBACKS
USER GROWTH ACCELERATES AT TWITTER
UBS PAYS 300 MLN EUR TO SETTLE PROBE INTO TAX EVASION
PFIZER REFUSES TO RULE OUT TAX INVERSION DEALS
U.S. LABOUR REGULATOR DEALS BLOW TO MCDONALD'S
Overview
The Bank of England is set to unveil a tough new regime on
Wednesday, aimed at stamping out misconduct in Britain's banking
industry. The framework includes powers to claw back bonuses up
to seven years after they have been paid and a new law that
would see reckless bankers sent to jail.
Twitter's New York-listed shares jumped as much as
34 percent in after-hours trading after the online messaging
service beat analysts' earnings expectations and reported
accelerated user growth in the second quarter.
UBS agreed to pay 300 million euros ($402.27
million) to settle a probe by authorities in Bochum into whether
it helped German clients evade taxes, as it reported
better-than-expected quarterly results.
Pfizer said it was still interested in deals that
would allow it to put offshore revenues beyond the reach of the
U.S. taxman as it called for the "fundamental reform" of its
domestic tax system.
A top U.S. labour regulator has accused McDonald's
of being jointly responsible for working conditions at its
franchisees' restaurants, a decision that could deal a blow to
the long-running fast food franchise model.
