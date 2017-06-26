June 27 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

Overview

* Twenty-two million Americans would lose their health insurance coverage over the next decade under draft legislation unveiled by Senate Republicans last week, the non-partisan Congressional Budget Office said on Monday.

* Arconic Inc said on Monday it will stop global sales of plastic-filled aluminium cladding panels for use in high-rise buildings after a fire in London's Grenfell Tower, which used those Arconic panels, killed at least 79 people.

* Tech giant IBM is building a blockchain-based platform for seven big European banks, including HSBC and Deutsche Bank, that is aimed at simplifying trade finance transactions for small- and medium-sized companies.

