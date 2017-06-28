BRIEF-UK's CMA clears slae of Diebold's cashpoint business in the UK to Cennox
* Diebold Nixdorf has sold Diebold’s customer-operated cashpoint business in the UK to Cennox
June 29 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Headlines
* U.S. banks given green light for bumper payouts. on.ft.com/2sjBZLv
* U.S. demands tougher airline security but avoids laptop ban. on.ft.com/2sj7wgt
* Rolls-Royce plans new test plant for Derby. on.ft.com/2siPGdF
Overview
* The Federal Reserve has approved plans from the 34 largest U.S. banks to use extra capital for stock buybacks, dividends and other purposes beyond being a cushion against catastrophe.
* U.S. Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly on Wednesday unveiled enhanced security measures for foreign flights arriving in the United States in what officials said was a move that aims to end a limited in-cabin ban on laptops and other large electronic devices and prevent its expansion to additional airports.
* Britain's Rolls-Royce will announce on Thursday that it will commit at least 150 million pounds ($194.06 million) to a new facility for testing large civil turbines in Derby. ($1 = 0.7730 pounds) (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom; Editing by Sandra Maler)
* Diebold Nixdorf has sold Diebold’s customer-operated cashpoint business in the UK to Cennox
* Expenses rise in second-quarter (Recasts, adds comments from chair, director)