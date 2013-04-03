LONDON, April 3 Prime Minister David Cameron's
plan for press regulation threatens press freedom and could
serve as a precedent for authoritarian governments across the
world who want to gag their journalists, a leading media
watchdog said on Wednesday.
The Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ) urged Cameron to
amend the plans which include a decree and legislation aimed at
protecting the public from newspaper reporters aggressively
searching for salacious stories.
The proposals, supported by Britain's three largest parties,
are a response to the public uproar created when it emerged in
2011 that reporters at one of Rupert Murdoch's newspapers had
hacked into a murdered schoolgirl's phone.
"Prime Minister, we urge you to take a step back from the
current proposals, which do not take into account the
implications for press freedom beyond Fleet Street," the New
York-based CPJ said in an open letter to Cameron.
"Any attempt, no matter how well-intentioned, to embed press
regulation in law has far-reaching implications for press
freedom across much of the world," it said, adding the proposals
also did not clarify rules for bloggers and online journalists.
The CPJ warned Cameron that governments seeking to pass
legislation to restrict media freedom could feel encouraged by
his plans.
"It would be highly regrettable if such leaders could point
to the British parliament as precedent for introducing statutory
media controls or regulations," the CPJ said.
Following an inquiry into press behaviour led by judge
Brian Leveson, Britain's new regulatory system will be
voluntary, but there will be strong financial incentives to
encourage newspapers to opt into it.
Newspapers that do not join the new regulatory system could
face exemplary costs and damages under future new legislation,
if they breach the rights of ordinary people, Cameron said when
he unveiled the new plan last month.
The proposed new press regulator could levy fines of up to 1
million pounds ($1.5 million) and oblige newspapers to print
prominent apologies where appropriate, prompting threats by some
press barons to boycott the new regulatory regime.
Britain's Conservatives, their junior coalition partners the
Liberal Democrats and the opposition Labour party reached a
compromise after agreeing to enact legislation to ensure the new
system could not be easily altered later.
The actual new regulatory body will be established by royal
charter, a formal document issued by the monarch, rather than by
law.
When unveiling the cross-party agreement, Cameron stressed
the new system would not be a law as such and would support
investigative journalism and protect the rights of the
vulnerable.
Hacked Off, a lobbying group for victims of the press in the
UK, has welcomed the proposed plans, saying it combined the
rights of the press as well as of victims of aggressive
reporting.
"The signal to the world, if they read beyond the headlines
of what is happening in Britain and beyond the scaremongering of
some national newspapers, is that it is possible to protect
citizens from the kind of abuses that made the Leveson inquiry
necessary, while at the same time protecting freedom of the
press," said Brian Cathcart, a founder of Hacked Off.
