LONDON Oct 11 Britain's three main political
parties reached agreement on Friday on a new set of rules to
govern the country's newspapers following months of haggling
over how the often raucous industry should be policed.
Prime Minister David Cameron had struggled to find a
compromise between those demanding tougher regulation of
newspapers, and angry newspaper barons and senior colleagues who
argued that the freedom of the press was in jeopardy.
Last November, senior judge Brian Leveson concluded a
year-long public inquiry into press ethics with his 1,987-page
report denouncing certain newspaper tactics and calling for an
industry watchdog, enshrined in law, to regulate journalists'
behaviour.
The government said politicians from the three main parties
had now agreed a system to be enshrined under a Royal Charter
which provided a code of practice to editors, with an
arbitration system to deal with complaints.
The proposal announced on Friday had been amended in
response to press objections, to include measures such as
requiring those wishing to complain to pay a small fee and for
editors to play a greater role on the committee establishing the
rules governing press behaviour.
The so-called Industry Steering group which speaks on behalf
of the newspapers said they would study the proposals but said
they remained concerned about the involvement of politicians in
regulating the press.
This means there is still a possibility some newspapers
might refuse to adhere to the scheme and set up their own
regulator.
"This remains a charter written by politicians, imposed by
politicians and controlled by politicians," the group said. "It
has not been approved by any of the newspapers or magazines it
seeks to regulate."
Hacked Off, a group set up to represent victims of press
abuse, welcomed the agreement and called on the newspaper
industry to accept the proposal.
"The way is now open to create a system of independent,
effective press self-regulation that will benefit the public and
poses no threat whatever to freedom of expression," it said in a
statement.
"Ordinary people will have far better redress when things
go wrong, and the Charter will also benefit the industry, giving
it a chance to rebuild trust and show its commitment to high
standards."