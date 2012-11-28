LONDON Nov 28 Prime Minister David Cameron said on Wednesday that lawmakers should make Britain's media subject to an independent system of regulation.

Speaking the day before judge Brian Leveson is due to announce his findings on British media ethics after a year-long inquiry, Cameron said the status quo needed to change but gave no indication of whether he would support statutory regulation.

"The status quo, I would argue, does not just need updating - the status quo is unacceptable and needs to change," Cameron told parliament, adding that he hoped all parties would work together to ensure independent media regulation.

The Leveson inquiry was set up by Cameron after the phone-hacking scandal at Rupert Murdoch's News of the World, a News Corp Sunday tabloid the media tycoon later shut down.

"This government set up Leveson because of unacceptable practices in parts of the media and because of a failed regulatory system," Cameron said.

"What matters most ... I believe, is that we end up with an independent regulatory system that can deliver and in which the public will have confidence."