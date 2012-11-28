LONDON Nov 28 More than two-thirds of Britons
are in favour of an independent press regulator established by
law, according to an opinion poll published in the Guardian
newspaper on Wednesday, a day before a judge is expected to
issue a report on problems in the industry.
The poll found that 79 percent of Britons surveyed want the
government to introduce legislation to create an independent
press regulator. Only 9 percent oppose tough measures regulating
the press.
Senior judge Brian Leveson is expected on Thursday to
recommend a new independent body with statutory powers over the
press instead of the current system of self-regulation that the
industry wants to retain.
Leveson oversaw a year-long public inquiry into the press
that was prompted by a phone-hacking scandal at Rupert Murdoch's
News of the World Sunday, a News Corp (NWSA.O) tabloid the media
tycoon then shut down.
The poll, conducted by YouGov on behalf of the Media
Standards Trust, found that over 80 percent want national
newspapers to be obliged to sign up to the new system by law.
Most of the British newspaper industry is opposed to a
regulator underpinned by law, as they argue it would curb
freedom of speech.