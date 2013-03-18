* Newspaper gives MP "very substantial" damages, public
apology
* "Hundreds" of other victims could come forward
By Michael Holden
LONDON, March 18 A Labour MP has accepted "very
substantial" damages from The Sun newspaper after the tabloid
admitted its employees accessed private information from her
stolen mobile phone three years ago, London's High Court heard
on Monday.
Siobhain McDonagh later said she was paid 50,000 pounds
($75,700) damages by Rupert Murdoch's News Corp.
following revelations Sun reporters had been accessing text
messages on her mobile phone taken from her car in southwest
London in October 2010
"I'm not terribly high profile, I love doing my constituency
stuff, but I would never have thought that my phone was of
interest to a national daily newspaper," the MP for Mitcham and
Morden in southwest London told BBC radio.
Phone-hacking by journalists on Murdoch's now defunct News
of the World first came to light in 2005, with the paper's royal
correspondent jailed in 2007.
News International, Murdoch's British newspaper business,
said for years that the scandal was limited to a rogue reporter
but subsequently admitted it was far more widespread.
Dozens of staff from both the News of the World and the Sun
have now been arrested in connection with the phone-hacking
scandal or related inquiries, while allegations have since
spread to the Mirror newspaper with four current or former
editors arrested last week.
Hugh Tomlinson, who is representing hacking victims, told
the High Court on Monday there had been "substantial
developments", referring to the arrest last month of six people
as part of a second suspected phone-hacking conspiracy at the
News of the World.
This could involve "potentially hundreds of victims", he
said although he added it was not clear how many new claims
there would be.
McDonagh's case came to light when police told her in June
2012 that they had "obtained evidence that The Sun newspaper had
accessed her text messages from about October 2010 and therefore
appeared to have accessed and/or acquired her mobile phone," her
lawyer David Sherborne told the court.
Dinah Rose, the lawyer for News International, offered an
unreserved apology and said it accepted that there had been "a
serious misuse of her private information".
Another hacking victim, former world champion boxer Chris
Eubank, told the court News International had destroyed his life
and his marriage, and accused the company of making a "mockery
of the judicial system".
Dressed in his trademark smart attire and representing
himself, Eubank said he had been offered and rejected a payoff
of 21,000 pounds ($31,800) for hacking his phone, but was later
chastised by the judge for failing to make legal points relevant
to his case.
He also generated widespread laughter by referring to a
famous incident at a parliamentary committee where Murdoch's
wife Wendi Deng lashed out at a protester who threw a foam pie
at her husband.
"Mrs Murdoch has a pretty good left hook and so I'm going to
ask her to be gentle with me," Eubank said.