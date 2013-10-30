LONDON Oct 30 Britain approved a new system of
regulating its press on Wednesday, a move newspapers said was
draconian and threatened freedom of speech but which former
victims of press excess described as long overdue.
The government says it wants to stamp out a scandal-hungry
culture in parts of the press highlighted in a lengthy judge-led
inquiry. Findings included the involvement of one newspaper in
hacking into a murdered schoolgirl's mobile phone.
"It'll protect freedom of press and offer redress when
mistakes are made," Britain's ministry of culture said on its
official Twitter feed. A group of political advisers to the head
of state, Queen Elizabeth, had approved the new system in
conjunction with the monarch.
The development paves the way for a new industry regulator,
makes it easier for people who feel they have been wronged by
the press to have their complaints heard, and will allow the new
press watchdog to levy fines of up to 1 million pounds.
All three main political parties, including Prime Minister
David Cameron's ruling Conservatives, back the new rules.
Britain's press has tried and failed to block the new system
via the courts, arguing it would expose the industry to possible
political interference since the British parliament will be able
to change the system if it wants to.
The government rejected that charge however, saying it had
stopped short of statutory press regulation and opted for a form
of self-regulation instead, albeit one which was tougher than
the press wanted.
Many newspapers have indicated that they will continue to
explore legal channels to nullify the new system. They have also
said they will ignore it to try to render it ineffective.
It remains unclear how such a standoff could be solved.
Tony Gallagher, editor of Britain's right-leaning Daily
Telegraph newspaper, said after the code had been approved:
"Chances of us signing up for state interference: zero."
But Hacked Off, a campaign group for press victims, said it
welcomed the move and urged the press to drop what it said was
its misguided opposition to the new system.
"The press should seize the chance to show the public they
do not fear being held to decent ethical standards and that they
are proud to be accountable to the people they write for and
about," it said in a statement.
The new rules were approved on the same day that a London
court heard that two former editors of Murdoch's newspapers
oversaw a system of phone-hacking and illegal payments.
