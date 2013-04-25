LONDON, April 25 Britain's newspaper industry on
Thursday rejected Prime Minister David Cameron's cross-party
plans for a new regulatory system to rein in the much-criticised
scandal-hungry press, and submitted its own rival proposals
instead.
Last month, the government published plans to overhaul
press regulation following a public inquiry, set up in the wake
of a phone-hacking scandal at one of Rupert Murdoch's titles,
which called for radical changes to address public outrage.
But the Newspaper Society, a body which represents national
and local titles which had argued the government's plans could
imperil press freedom, announced they had rejected the proposals
for "state-sponsored" regulation.
"The draft royal charter published by the government on 18
March - which has been condemned by a range of international
press freedom organisations - has no support within the press,"
the Newspaper Society said in a statement.
It said the industry would apply for its own royal charter
to establish a new system, which it said would address the
issues raised in the inquiry headed by senior judge Brian
Leveson.
"This ... will deliver on Leveson and bind the UK's national
and local newspapers and magazines to a tough and enduring
system of regulation - tougher than anywhere else in the western
world - which will be of real benefit to the public, at the same
time as protecting freedom of speech," it said.
The industry's proposals would allow the regulator to levy
fines of up to 1 million pounds ($1.5 million) for "systematic
wrongdoing" and ensure "up-front corrections, with inaccuracies
corrected fully and prominently".
However, unlike the government plans, which had the support
of all three main parties, it would not allow parliament to
change the royal charter.
News International, the British newspaper arm of Murdoch's
News Corp., Associated Newspapers which publishes the
Daily Mail, and Trinity Mirror were among the publishers
to back the rival industry system.
Peter Wright, an executive at Associated Newspapers, said he
had spoken to the editors of the Financial Times, The
Independent and The Guardian papers who saw it as a good way to
reopen the debate.
"No one has signed up on the specifics, we are beginning a
process," he told BBC radio. "There will be points of detail
which people will want to talk about."
A brief statement from the government's culture department
said they would need to look at the plans.