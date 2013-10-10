LONDON Oct 10 The judge who oversaw a year-long
inquiry into Britain's often unruly press said on Thursday he
was frustrated his conclusions had been misconstrued as talks
between politicians and editors over how newspapers should be
policed face stalemate.
Prime Minister David Cameron is struggling to find a
compromise between those demanding tougher regulation of
newspapers, and angry newspaper barons and senior colleagues who
argue the freedom of the press is in jeopardy.
"We have reached a position where the prime minister told me
essentially we were stuck," said John Whittingdale, chairman of
parliament's media committee.
Last November, senior judge Brian Leveson concluded a
year-long public inquiry into press ethics with his 1,987-page
report denouncing certain newspaper tactics and calling for an
industry watchdog, enshrined in law, to regulate journalists'
behaviour.
Cameron had ordered his review following public outrage over
allegations that journalists on Rupert Murdoch's now defunct
tabloid, the News of the World, had hacked mobile phone
voicemail messages on an industrial scale to find stories.
In his first extensive public comments since releasing his
report, Leveson told Whittingdale's committee the thorny
decision over regulation was up to the politicians to sort out,
and expressed disquiet that his findings were being used as a
political football by the two sides.
"I certainly am very frustrated at representations of my
report which are not accurate," said Leveson, who has become
something of a hate figure for many newspapers.
"It would be quite wrong for me to comment on what is now a
politically contentious issue."
On Tuesday, the government announced it had rejected plans
put forward by the newspaper industry and instead opted to
pursue a compromise proposal put forward by Cameron and the
leaders of Britain's other major political parties.
Both aimed to implement Leveson's recommendations by
creating a new regulator and arbitration facilities to handle
complaints under a "royal charter", but the newspaper plan
provided greater safeguards against political interference.
Papers are furious their proposal has been ditched,
prompting Murdoch to tweet "print media about to be gagged to
protect toffs", while those wanting reform still accuse Cameron
of pandering to the press by delaying any final decision and
calling for more discussions.
STAKES HIGH
The stakes are high for Cameron, who has been accused of
being too close to media executives and whose centre-right
Conservative Party is trailing in the polls ahead of an election
due in 2015.
The support of newspapers, the majority of which are
naturally right-leaning, would be a boon to his chances of
re-election and he has enjoyed more favourable coverage since
ruling out any regulation backed by law.
"Both sides are arguing their version will deliver your
recommendations, that they will establish a system which is
essentially a 'Leveson' system," Whittingdale told the judge.
Hacked Off, a campaign group set up to represent victims of
press abuse which includes the likes of actor Hugh Grant amongst
its number, said Cameron appeared to be bowing to editors.
"Parliament has delivered its verdict, with overwhelming
support from the public, and it's now up to Cameron to hold his
nerve," said Professor Steven Barnett, a member of Hacked Off.
Meanwhile, Benedict Brogan, the deputy editor of the Daily
Telegraph, said if negotiations failed, newspapers could refuse
to sign up to a regulator imposed by parliament.
"The drive against the press led by Hacked Off is an
effectively run political operation on behalf of the Left to
shaft the centre-right media," he wrote on his blog on
Wednesday. "Mr Cameron knows it but is struggling to resist."