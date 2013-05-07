LONDON May 7 Britain's weak economy has taken
its toll on the nation's poshest greengrocer with Prince Charles
forced to close his organic vegetable store, citing falling
trade and rising prices.
Prince Charles, the heir to the throne and a champion of the
environment, opened a store near to his country home Highgrove
in Gloucestershire, south-west England, about eight years ago
after converting his estate to organic farming in 1986.
The store, The Veg Shed, sold organic vegetables and fruit
freshly grown on the estate's Duchy Home Farm and became known
for selling edible but oddly shaped organic produce that would
normally be rejected by supermarkets.
But a spokeswoman for the prince said the store had closed
after it failed to make a profit as it was no longer financially
viable. The produce was invariably more expensive than at local
supermarkets.
"The Veg Shed has closed, basically in response to consumer
trends, a preference for shopping remotely," a spokeswoman from
Clarence House, the prince's official London residence, told
Reuters on Tuesday.
She said consumers wanting a taste of the royal organic
produce can still order boxes online.
(Reporting by Limei Hoang, Editing by Belinda Goldsmith)