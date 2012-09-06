LONDON, Sept 6 Britain's press watchdog said on
Thursday it would be inappropriate for it to investigate the
publication of naked photos of Prince Harry by Rupert Murdoch's
Sun newspaper, because the prince had yet to make a formal
complaint.
The Press Complaints Commission said it had received about
3,800 complaints from members of the public over the pictures of
27-year-old Harry cavorting naked in Las Vegas after the tabloid
ignored requests from the royal family not to publish them.
Although newspapers around the world printed the grainy
pictures of Harry with a young woman last month after they
appeared on a U.S. gossip website, the Sun was the only British
newspaper to do so.
The watchdog said it was in a "continuing dialogue" with the
prince's representatives but said starting an investigation into
the publication of the photographs without Harry's consent could
in itself lead to an intrusion of his privacy.
"The commission would be best placed to understand these
issues - including the circumstances in which the photographs
were taken - with the formal involvement of Prince Harry's
representatives," the watchdog said.
"The commission ... has concluded that it would be
inappropriate for it to open an investigation at this time," it
added.
A spokesman for Prince Harry declined to comment on the
watchdog's statement.
But a royal source said no decision had been taken over
whether or not to make a formal complaint. "We are still
considering our options," the source said.
The Sun justified printing the pictures by saying that, with
the photos freely available on the internet, the issue had
become one of "the freedom of the press."
The photos appear to have had little effect on the prince's
popularity, and Harry was happy to poke fun at himself over the
issue on Monday when he made his first official public
appearance since their publication at a charity event in London.
The Press Complaints Commission, a self-regulating industry
body whose members include serving editors, is in the process of
winding itself up after it was criticised for failing to address
a phone-hacking scandal at Murdoch's now-closed News of the
World weekly.
It is continuing to deal with complaints until its
replacement by a new regulatory body following the conclusion of
an inquiry into British media ethics.