LONDON Aug 22 Pictures of a naked Prince Harry,
grandson of Britain's Queen Elizabeth, cavorting with a nude
young woman in a hotel room in Las Vegas were published on a
U.S. website on Wednesday, in a potential embarrassment to him
and the royal family.
A royal source confirmed to Reuters that it was Harry in the
photos.
One photo published on the celebrity gossip website TMZ
shows Harry, an Apache helicopter pilot in the British army,
covering up his genitals with his hands while an apparently
naked woman hides behind his back.
The other shows the 27-year-old prince, third in line to the
British throne, pictured from the back hugging what appears to
be the same naked woman.
The blurred pictures were taken in the a VIP suite of a
hotel in Las Vegas where the prince was enjoying a private
holiday with friends.
According to TMZ, the pictures were taken after Harry and
his friends went down to the hotel bar and invited some women,
who have not been identified, back up to their room.
The photographs of Harry were taken after the group started
playing a game of strip pool.
"We are not commenting specifically on the photos," a
spokesman for the prince said.
Harry, son of heir-to-the-throne Prince Charles and his late
ex-wife Princess Diana, earned a reputation when he was younger
as a royal wild child after he admitted in 2002 dabbling in
marijuana and under-age drinking. Three years later he made
headlines when he wore a Nazi uniform to a costume party.
However, in recent years Harry, who served in the army in
Afghanistan four years ago and has spoken of his desire to
return to frontline action, has shed much of this earlier
playboy image.
He recently embarked on a highly successful solo royal tour
of the Caribbean and Brazil as part of celebrations for the
queen's 60th anniversary on the throne, and stood in for his
grandmother at the closing ceremony of the London Olympic Games
earlier this month.
The prince appeared on the front pages on British newspapers
on Wednesday - not because of the naked pictures but over
reports of a race he had with double gold medal winning U.S.
Olympic swimmer Ryan Lochte in a pool at a Las Vegas resort.
However, the love life of the single prince, whose elder
brother William got married last year to Kate Middleton in a
ceremony that attracted huge global interest, continues to
attract great media attention.
