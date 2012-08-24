Aug 24 The famous code has been broken, and the
Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority is out for revenge,
Sin City style.
"What happens in Vegas, stays in Vegas" was breached this
week when photos of Britain's Prince Harry, cavorting naked in a
Las Vegas hotel suite, were published on celebrity news website
TMZ, causing an international uproar.
"FOR SHAME!" shouts a full-page ad in Friday's USA Today
placed by the agency. "To those who traded in their pledge to
their Las Vegas brethren, we deplore you!"
The ad continues: "We are calling on you, the defenders of
what happens in Vegas staying in its rightful place -- in Vegas.
We are asking for a shun on these exploiters of Prince Harry. We
shall boycott partying of any kind with them. No bottle service.
No bikini clad girls. No Bucatini from Batali. In other words,
we will not play with them anymore."
Dozens of people had tweeted to #knowthecode by early
afternoon on Friday in response to the ad.
"Las Vegas is a place to celebrate adult freedom, freedom
that even celebrities and royals can enjoy," Cathy Tull, senior
vice president of marketing for the convention and visitors
authority, said in a statement. "For everyone's sake, it's
important that 'What Happens in Vegas, Stays in Vegas.'
"However, in moments of enthusiasm, actually keeping
memories in Las Vegas takes commitment," Tull said. "Today's ad
was a cheeky reminder to all our visitors that it's important to
'know the code', and most importantly, 'protect the code'."