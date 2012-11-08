* Private sector in running for only four prisons
* Three jails to remain in public sector
* G4S to lose Wolds contract from July
* G4S shares down 5.2 pct
By Neil Maidment
LONDON, Nov 8 Security group G4S missed
out on contracts to run British prisons on Thursday, paying the
price for embarrassing the government by failing to provide
enough guards at the London Olympics.
The Ministry of Justice (MoJ) was widely expected to hand
the majority of five contracts to manage seven state-run prisons
to the private sector, but instead said it would keep three
under public sector management after the bids failed to impress.
G4S missed the cut on deals to run six prisons, including
Wolds in northern England, a prison which the company has
managed since 1992 but which will now return to the public
sector in July 2013.
French caterer Sodexo, British outsourcer Serco
and a venture between U.S. prisons firm MTC and
Britain's Amey - owned by Spanish group Ferrovial - are
in the running for the remaining two contracts to run
Northumberland prison and three jails in South Yorkshire.
Coldingley, Durham and Onley prisons will remain under
public sector management.
Media reports had suggested that contracts to run the eight
prisons would have been worth as much as 2 billion pounds ($3.20
billion) in total. Contracts for the prisons that remain in the
bidding could be worth some 1.1 billion pounds.
G4S, which runs six prisons in Britain, expressed
disappointment at the announcement. Its shares were down by 5.2
percent at 1328 GMT.
It said it would discuss with the MoJ why it was
unsuccessful.
Investors had seen the contracts as a test of the state's
appetite to continue working with G4S, whose failure to provide
enough security staff at Olympic venues forced an embarrassed
government to draft in soldiers to cover the shortfall.
REPUTATIONAL DAMAGE
Earlier this week Chief Executive Nick Buckles said he hoped
G4S's track record in winning government work - which represents
some 13 percent of group revenue - would stand it in good stead
for prison work.
"To us, it would suggest that the (G4S) business has
incurred some reputational damage with the UK Government
following the London Olympic contract failure," Espirito Santo
analyst David Brockton said.
Along with G4S - which sparked uproar from unions in March
last year when it took over at Birmingham prison and became the
first private firm to manage a state-run jail - American prison
operator GEO Group and British support services and
construction firm Interserve also missed out.
The ministry of justice said outsourcing firm Mitie,
which had bid for all the contracts in partnership with the
Prison Service, had also lost out.
Justice Secretary Chris Grayling said other prisons could be
put out to private management on a case-by-case basis.
Faced with crowded prisons, high reoffending rates and
austerity cuts the government has considered outsourcing in a
bid to improve innovation across prisons, probation and youth
services.
Electronic tagging contracts in England that could be worth
as much as 1 billion pounds are expected to be awarded in the
middle of 2013, while some analysts have said it is possible
that another 40 prisons could come to market.
Fourteen prisons are already run privately in Britain -
three by Sodexo, six by G4S and five by Serco, with all others
in England and Wales managed by the Prison Service. Serco has
been running a payment by results pilot at Doncaster, whereby
its income is contingent on it reducing reoffending rates.
Serco shares were down 1 percent at 1330, Sodexo shares were
up almost 1 percent, while Ferrovial shares were flat.