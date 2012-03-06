* British judge comments on large phone-hacking payouts
* Suggests privacy damages could rise in future
* More privacy cases may now be brought, lawyers say
By Estelle Shirbon
LONDON, March 6 Big payouts to victims of
phone-hacking by Rupert Murdoch's now-defunct News of the World
paper are set to drive up the damages awarded in privacy cases
in Britain, according to a recent judgment and experts in media
law.
News International, the British newspaper arm of Murdoch's
News Corp, has reached out-of-court settlements with
dozens of people whose voicemails were illegally intercepted by
the Sunday tabloid.
Most of the payouts have been in a range of roughly
30,000-60,000 pounds ($44,000-$95,000) but a small number have
been much higher. Singer Charlotte Church received 600,000
pounds, of which half was for legal costs, while actor Jude Law
accepted 130,000 pounds and actress Sienna Miller got 100,000.
In a judgment last month on a privacy case unrelated to the
News of the World scandal, Justice Michael Tugendhat suggested
that the settlements offered by News Corp could embolden courts
to award higher damages for breach of privacy.
"Recent settlements in the much-publicised phone-hacking
cases have been reported to be in sums far exceeding what in the
past might have been thought to be available to be awarded by
the courts," the judge wrote.
"The sums awarded in the early cases such as Campbell were
very low. But it can no longer be assumed that damages at those
levels are the limit of the court's powers," Tugendhat wrote.
The Daily Mirror tabloid newspaper was ordered to pay model
Naomi Campbell 3,500 pounds in 2004. It was one of the first
high-profile privacy cases to go through the British courts
after the European Convention on Human Rights, which enshrines
the right to a private life in its Article 8, was incorporated
into British law in 1998.
"FAIR WARNING"
In line with the Campbell case, damages in privacy cases
have mostly been in the low thousands of pounds, although in
2008 the bar was raised dramatically by the case of Formula One
boss Max Mosley.
He was awarded 60,000 pounds after the News of the World
published details and video of a five-hour sadomasochistic sex
session involving prostitutes. Mosley's award has remained the
high watermark for privacy damages.
Three media lawyers who spoke to Reuters said Tugendhat had
signalled that the payouts in the phone-hacking scandal were
likely to have a knock-on effect on future court cases even
though they did not set a direct precedent.
"Tugendhat was giving fair warning to newspapers that if
they invade a person's privacy they will face much bigger
awards," said Mark Stephens, partner at Finers Stephens
Innocent.
He said that while the Mosley award was previously seen as
the "top of the tree" in the field of privacy law, five- or even
six-figure awards could become more common.
Jonathan Coad, partner at Lewis Silkin, said the hacking
settlements had helped to put a price on the loss of privacy.
"The effect is almost subliminally to push awards up," he
said.
Coad did not, however, expect the courts to start routinely
awarding claimants hundreds of thousands of pounds. He said the
hacking payouts were very high because it was in News Corp's
interest to avoid embarrassing trials in open court.
"BIG FAT CHEQUES"
"What was going on at the News of the World was so ghastly
that News International had no choice but to write some big fat
cheques," he said, adding that Church would "never" have
obtained 300,000 pounds in damages from a court.
News Corp said last month it had spent $87 million last
quarter in costs related to the ongoing UK investigations, 85
percent of it legal costs and the rest settlements.
Luke Staiano, of the firm Carter-Ruck, pointed out that
while some of the phone-hacking claims had been settled, some of
the dozens still in the pipeline could still come to trial,
which could have a direct impact on future breach of privacy
cases.
"These are claims which concern invasion of privacy through
the illegal interception of voicemails. If the courts find in
favour of the claimants and award damages, then that will set a
precedent for future privacy cases," he said.
Staiano said Tugendhat's judgment was "an acknowledgement
that the early awards by the court in privacy cases were very
low, and in the future they are likely to be higher".
He added that higher awards might also encourage more cases
to be brought:
"As matters currently stand, many people who have had their
privacy invaded may believe that any award by the Court would be
so low that it would not adequately compensate them for the harm
done or justify the time, stress and cost of pursuing the case
through the Courts.
"If the general level of damages awarded in privacy cases is
increased, then potential claimants may consider that those
downsides of pursuing a claim are justified."
($1 = 0.6301 British pounds)
(Editing by Kevin Liffey)