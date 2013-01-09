LONDON Jan 9 Britain plans to contract out most
of its criminal probation services in a move analysts say could
be the start of a new wave of public services outsourcing to cut
government spending.
Announcing the plan on Wednesday, the Ministry of Justice
said that it spends 800 million pounds ($1.28 billion) a year on
probation services, the "majority" of which will be contracted
out to private companies. The highest-risk offenders will remain
under public sector provision.
Analysts had expected more government contracts in justice,
defence and welfare to be opened up to private companies after
Britain's coalition government came to power in 2010, intent on
cutting costs to meet its budget deficit targets.
But the debacle when G4S failed to provide enough
guards for the London Olympics last year, raised fears about the
initiative and slowed the process.
Companies such as G4S, Serco and Mitie were
disappointed in November when the Ministry of Justice scaled
back plans to allow private firms to run prisons.
The process, however, now appears to be back on the
government agenda.
"We can combine the expertise that exists within the public
sector probation service with the innovation and dynamism of
private and voluntary providers," Justice Minister Chris
Grayling said while launching a consultation process on the
reforms.
Jefferies analyst Kean Marden said that he expects
outsourcing groups G4S and Serco to be frontrunners for the new
work, though Mitie and a Sodexo-led consortium have also been
linked to the contracts.
MORE CONTRACTS
Investec analyst Andrew Gibb said the news was positive for
some outsourcing companies, but the 2015 start date could be
problematic.
"There's always a hiatus around new contracts in an election
year," Gibb said. "Any slippage and it runs into the next
parliament."
Gibb said that previously flagged local authority contracts,
such as the deal to run back-office functions jointly for three
councils in West London, will be awarded this year.
He also expects further opportunities to arise in
healthcare, where Capita, Interserve and Mitie
have all made strategic acquisitions.
Justice Minister Grayling said that the probation service
contracts would be on a "payment by results" basis, the method
championed by Prime Minister David Cameron and in other
government departments.
Grayling added that the model, whereby companies will be
paid according to their success in keeping reoffending rates
low, is not suitable for all areas of the justice sector.
Figures published in December for a flagship government
employment scheme showed that the private companies, public
sector organisations and charities involved had managed to find
work for less than 4 percent of those referred.
Under the probation plans, offenders who have served less
than 12 months in prison will also be subject to supervision.
Grayling said that he plans to balance out this extra cost by
encouraging new providers to bid for contracts.
"Through increased use of competition we can generate
efficiency savings and drive down costs across the system," he
added.
Serco, which operates Doncaster prison in the north of
England under the model, already runs the first probation
services contract in London. The contract is worth 38 million
pounds over four years, though payment is not results-based.
Shadow Justice Secretary Sadiq Khan said that the model of
payment by results is "untested" and that the plans posed a risk
to public safety.
"Sometimes you just have to believe this is the right thing
to do," Grayling said.