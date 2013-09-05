By Belinda Goldsmith
| LONDON, Sept 5
LONDON, Sept 5 Wealthy homeowners in some of
London's most affluent neighbourhoods are racing to build luxury
basements with swimming pools and wine cellars before new rules
limiting underground developments come into force.
Over the past decade a growing number of property owners
unable to build up or out in tight London streets have opted to
dig down, bypassing rules governing above-ground work and
encouraged by technological advances in building basements.
Tetra Pak heir Hans Rausing this week joined the list of
the super wealthy to get approval to build a pool, cinema, and
cigar room under his London mansion where his wife's body lay
hidden for two months last year after her drug-related death.
Chelsea Football Club owner Roman Abramovich, Formula 1
heiress Tamara Ecclestone, and steel tycoon Lakshmi Mittal are
among those dabbling with basement extensions in recent years.
But the construction of mega basements is about to be reined
in with authorities in the two most affected London areas
finalising stricter rules for subterranean work in response to
community anger about the disruption and structural impact.
Final comments on the plans had to be submitted this week.
Resident groups around London have grown increasingly angry
about basement extensions causing noise and disturbance during
construction, traffic problems, vermin, and fear developments
will impact structural stability of nearby buildings.
"There were just no rules and we've had quite a few
accidents, such as a skip (dumpster) cracking through the street
and water leaking into neighbouring properties," said Randa
Hanna, spokeswoman for the Belgravia Residents' Association.
"There really has been an astronomical rise in the number of
basement developments, many of which were not monitored
properly, and introducing some rules is a step forward."
VALUE ADDING
Kensington & Chelsea and Westminster councils' plans to
introduce new rules in early 2014 to target and restrict
basement development prompted a rush of applications this year.
The new rules will make major basement extensions more
difficult as excavations deeper than one storey will only be
allowed in exceptional circumstances and basement extensions
covering more than 50 percent of the garden will not be allowed.
Developers expect other councils in London may follow suit.
"This summer we've seen people rushing to get consent for
basement developments, advised to do so by us and their
architects," said Charlie Bubear, head of the Chelsea office of
Savills real estate agency.
"This can add significant value to a property. Basement
conversions are the only way to go if you want to extend and it
avoids the costs of having to move but you can understand
resentment to living next to a building site."
Bubear said it costs about 500 pounds ($780) per square foot
to build a basement but properties in the area sell for up to
2,500 per square foot with double digit price rises annually.
A spokeswoman for Kensington & Chelsea Council, one of
Britain's most expensive areas where semi-detached houses cost
an average 6.1 million pounds ($9.5 millon), said a record
number of applications had been received this year.
In the first five months the council received 166 basement
applications compared with 297 in all of 2012 - a sharp contrast
from 2001 when 46 basement applications were submitted. Since
2009 it has received over 1,000 applications and approved nearly
800.
Hanna said the new rules should slow down the pace of
basement developments but they would not stop it altogether.
"It is too much to say you can't build in your own home but
these developments need to be monitored better," she said.
(Reporting by Belinda Goldsmith, editing by Paul Casciato)