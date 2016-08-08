BRIEF-Saudi's Dar al arkan board accepts resignation of Abdul Rehman Hamad Al-Harkan as CEO
May 15 Dar Al Arkan Real Estate Development Company:
Aug 8 (Reuters) -
* UK commercial rents remained stable in July while property capital values declined, says CBRE.
* CBRE Says UK Commercial Capital Values Fell by 3.3 pct In July, to take year-on-year growth to 0.4 percent.
* CBRE says heightened economic uncertainty, especially for financial services firms, saw City of London capital values fall 6.1 percent. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: [ ] (Reporting By Simon Jessop)
May 15 Dar Al Arkan Real Estate Development Company:
FRANKFURT, May 15 German insurer Talanx posted first-quarter net profit that was above expectations and confirmed it was on track to meet its earnings target for the full year.