(Adds Halifax comment on forecasts)
LONDON Dec 4 British house price growth slowed
again in the three months to November as prices rose by 8.2
percent compared with the same period last year, their smallest
increase since February, mortgage lender Halifax said on
Thursday.
In November alone, prices rose 0.4 percent, recovering from
a 0.4 percent fall in October, Halifax said.
Economists had expected prices to rise by 8.0 percent and
0.3 percent, according to a Reuters poll.
The Bank of England has welcomed signs that Britain's
housing market is cooling off after double-digit price gains
earlier this year, restrained at least in part by new controls
on mortgage lending.
The annual price gains measured by the Halifax index peaked
this year at 10.2 percent in July. In October, prices were up
8.8 percent.
Price growth was likely to slow further in 2015 as the
prospect of higher interest rates and the scale of recent gains
discouraged some buyers, Halifax said.
Halifax economists expect prices nationally increase in a
range of 3-5 percent in 2015, although a spokeswoman for the
lender said the forecast had been made before the overhaul of
taxes on property purchases announced by finance minister George
Osborne on Wednesday.
Osborne said the changes, which come ahead of a national
election in May, would mean 98 percent of home-buyers who have
to pay so-called stamp duty will see their tax bill reduced.
Separate data, published by rival mortgage lender Nationwide
last week, showed the annual rate of increase in British house
prices in November fell to its lowest level in nearly a year,
rising by 8.5 percent.
(Writing by William Schomberg; Editing by Toby Chopra)