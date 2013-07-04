LONDON, July 4 British house prices rose 0.6
percent in June from May and posted their sharpest annual
increase in nearly three years in the second quarter, mortgage
lender Halifax said on Thursday.
Prices were 3.7 percent higher in the April-June period than
a year ago. Both readings beat analysts' forecasts for a 0.4
percent monthly rise and a 3.6 percent yearly increase.
"Improved confidence in both the housing market and the
economy, combined with a shortage of properties available for
sale, appear to be pushing up house prices," said Martin Ellis,
Halifax housing economist.
He noted early indications that the government's Help to Buy
equity loan scheme might be stimulating demand.
"Despite these signs of improvement in the market, the still
subdued economic background and weak income growth are expected
to remain significant constraints on housing demand and activity
during the second half of 2013," he added.