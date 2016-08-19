Aug 19 British landlords were bracing for a drop
in commercial property values due to an exodus of tenants after
Britain voted to exit the European Union. While property prices
fell in sympathy with the glum market sentiment, most occupants
stayed put.
This translated into bargains for savvy real estate
companies looking to buy properties on the cheap and for
investors who wanted to increase their stakes in landlords doing
so.
UK Commercial Property Trust (UKCPT), which owns
property across the UK, was keen on buying office space in South
East England, said Will Fulton, a portfolio manager at Standard
Life Investments. Standard Life manages UKCPT's real estate
portfolio.
"The immediate thought is everybody is looking for a bargain
... how much can I get off?," Fulton said, adding that UKCPT was
looking to buy offices valued at 30 million to 50 million pounds
($39 million-$66 million).
UK commercial property values fell 2.8 percent in July,
their biggest slide since March 2009, according to data compiled
by the widely tracked IPD real estate index. The
declines were particularly pronounced in Central London.
Doubts have cropped up about whether the country's financial
services industry - which employs over 2 million people - will
continue serving clients across Europe if Brexit terms are
unfavourable. If companies leave, jobs will move out of Britain,
leaving empty office spaces.
Shares of UK office property owners including UKCPT were
clobbered following the June 23 referendum, falling between
10-20 percent in the first two trading days after the vote. Some
have since recovered losses.
Still, despite the widespread concern, rents and leasing
demand have stayed steady, and tenants have continued to provide
landlords with stable incomes and the incentive to bulk up their
portfolios in anticipation of better times.
Market rental values in July fell only 0.1 percent,
according to IPD.
BUYING OPPORTUNITY
British Land, one of London's biggest commercial
landlords, said last month that it signed 17 long-term leases
after the Brexit vote at rates higher than the estimated rental
value.
SVM Asset Management said earlier this month that it had
taken a position in British Land after the Brexit vote.
Third Avenue Real Estate Value Fund, which had a 7 percent
holding in UK REITs before Brexit, told Reuters last month its
stake in such companies had risen to 13 percent after the
landmark vote and that it was looking to increase it to 15
percent.
Office landlord Land Securities Group Plc was an
attractive stock to hold due to its long lease terms of over
eight years on an average that Third Avenue said were among the
longest leases offered anywhere in the world.
Commercial property value after Brexit could also get a leg
up from an influx of new companies renting office spaces in
Britain, according to a report by property consultant Savills
Plc.
Legal and accountancy firms, for instance, could take up
more space as their workloads increase after Brexit, as could
trade and policy lobbyists looking to move back to the UK,
according to the report.
"I think that pricing represents a buying opportunity in a
world where most other developed real estate markets trade at
premiums," said Scott Crowe, chief investment strategist at
CenterSquare Investment Management.
CenterSquare, the property arm of BNY Mellon, has been
buying shares of attractively valued office REITs, Crowe said,
but declined to give details.
($1 = 0.76 pounds)
(Reporting by Esha Vaish in Bengaluru; Additional reporting by
Carolyn Cohn; Editing by Sayantani Ghosh)