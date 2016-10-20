(Adds bullet points)
* Online estate agents capture 5 pct of market
* Hybrid online models led by PurpleBricks could capture
25-50 pct of market - industry executives and analysts
* Traditional agents respond with lower fees, cost cutting
* High street agencies also look for acquisition targets
* UK property market expected to slow next year
By Peter Hobson and Esha Vaish
LONDON, Oct 20 Ash, in his 30s, is about to sell
his flat. His neighbour in the apartment upstairs sold easily
with an online agent. In London, says Ash, a house "sells
itself". "What does a (traditional) estate agent contribute?"
A growing number of people are being attracted by the
cut-price fees of online estate agents in Britain. The sector
has caught the eye of big-name investors like fund manager Neil
Woodford and traditional branch-based agencies which once
dismissed online rivals are having to react.
Mindful of the impact web-based start-ups have had on
industries like gambling, taxi services and banking, traditional
high-street agents are beefing up their own digital businesses,
cutting fees and costs and cherry-picking the competition.
"You're (either) watching and wondering what's going to
happen or you're going to step in and take action," says Ian
Wilson, chief executive of estate agents Martin & Co, which has
over 300 offices and in September said it would buy online rival
EweMove.
Fees from residential home sales in the UK are worth about 4
billion pounds a year, according to government data. Online
agents' fees of between 500-1,000 pounds have pushed traditional
estate agent commissions down to around 1.3 percent of the value
of a sale from about 1.8 percent five years ago, according to
analysts at UBS. They see fees falling further, to 1 percent.
The industry is highly fragmented with the UK market leader
Countrywide, which has 822 branches, having only a 5
percent market share. Rightmove, the country's top
property portal reckons the many web-based agencies now account
for 5 percent of its listings having doubled their share in two
years. This may herald a wave of dealmaking.
High street chain Connells, one of the UK's biggest players,
bought online agency Hatched a year ago while Savills
bought a minority stake in Yopa in June. Second placed agency
LSL Property Services owns the Your Move chain of
branches.
"I can only see M&A in the sector increasing exponentially,"
said Rachael Elliott at consultancy BCMS. "We're at the
beginning of seeing quite a boom."
Some online agencies underestimated the value customers
place on local knowledge. A growing number like EweMove use a
hybrid model with local property agents to provide valuations
and advice but no costly branch network.
As the pressure ratchets up Countrywide has responded with
its own online business. It has also said it will close about 7
percent of its high street network as it looks to cut costs.
Countrywide and another traditional bricks-and-mortar estate
agent Foxtons, have reported declines in first-half profits and
warned of tough times to come. Foxtons said its first-half
profits had dropped 42 per cent from a year earlier, while LSL
has also warned on full-year profits.
Shares in Foxtons and Countrywide have lost two-thirds of
their value since early 2014, while LSL's have halved.
BIG NAME BACKERS
The estate agent industry employs around 250,000 people. Rob
Ellice, chief executive of easyProperty, backed by easyjet
founder Stelios Haji-Ioannou, says it operates on about 20
percent of the staff of a traditional real estate agent.
Purplebricks which launched in 2014, is the biggest
online agency and was the first to list on the stockmarket just
19 months later. It is a hybrid operator backed by highly
regarded Neil Woodford and says it is now the third biggest in
the industry overall having overtaken Connells. UBS reckons it
commands a 2 percent market share. Its value has risen from 240
million pounds to 321 million pounds.
Industry leaders and analysts forecast online operators
could capture 25-50 percent of the market by 2025.
Just three or four players are likely to dominate the online
segment, according to Patrick Brophy, who manages global real
estate investments for Janus Capital and has invested in UK real
estate agents.
Other leading online agents include emoov, HouseSimple which
is backed by Charles Dunstone, the founder of mobile phone
retailer Carphone Warehouse and Tepilo which was launched by
television personality Sarah Beeny.
Many other online estate agents like Houses.co.uk have tried
their luck over the last decade and failed in the cut-throat
market.
Purplebricks has had to work hard for its success. It spends
1 million pounds a month on advertising and is currently
lossmaking. It expects to become profitable this financial year.
Unlike traditional players who only collect their fee when
they sell a property, hybrid agents charge for listing a home
whether or not it is sold, helping them to charge less.
While that can work in a booming market, it could prove a
barrier when markets struggle. Traditional agencies say they
still contribute valuable personal service and negotiation
skills which will ultimately safeguard their business as they
also invest in their technology.
Britain's housing market weathered the initial shock of the
vote to leave the European Union but confidence is forecast to
dip. Investment bank Liberum expects transactions to fall 5-10
percent next year.
Ed Jones, Finance Director of Hunters, a traditional estate
agent, said if it becomes harder to sell houses "That'll make
life very difficult for online agents." "If you've just listed
your house (and not sold) you've wasted your money."
(Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)