LONDON, July 26 British asset manager Kames
Capital has begun to see inflows into its UK Property Income
Fund as concerns ebb about the outlook for commercial property
prices after Britain's vote to leave the European Union.
Phil Clark, head of property investment at Kames, part of
Dutch insurer Aegon, said concerns of a 2008-style
property crash had been reassessed by many investors, who were
instead looking to capture the sector's attractive yields.
"I am pleased to say the expectations now are commercial
real estate values will be far more resilient than the doomsday
scenario some initially feared, although clearly there will be
some impact of Brexit in valuations and of course some sectors
such as City of London Offices are more vulnerable to the
potential impact of Brexit than others," he said.
Despite the inflows, a spokesman for Kames said it continued
to apply fair-value pricing to its fund - a mechanism whereby
the fund manager reduces the notional value of the fund's assets
to reflect a swing in market sentiment.
Property fund managers across Britain have also adjusted
pricing in similar ways because independent valuation reports
and transactions data which determine the value of real estate
funds have not yet had time to reflect deal activity since the
June 23 vote.
On July 7, Kames applied a fresh 5 percent discount on the
notional value of its real estate assets in its Kames Property
Income and Kames Property Income Feeder funds, which
collectively manage around 409 million pounds in assets, taking
the total adjusted discount to 10 percent.
(Reporting by Simon Jessop; editing by Sinead Cruise)