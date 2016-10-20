* Supply overhang creates risk of empty apartments
* Foreign cash buyers put off by Brexit, tax changes
* Half of London luxury pipeline subject to change - agent
* Developers offering discounts to shift projects off books
By Esha Vaish
Oct 20 High-end property developers in London
are restricting the supply of homes to prevent further price
falls by selling entire apartment blocks to funds for rental,
according to agents and investment managers.
Growing numbers of flats will come up for sale in coming
years as a construction boom plays out, but appetite from
individual buyers for British real estate has dimmed since the
country voted to leave the European Union and because of changes
to sales tax.
Some developers are trying new tactics to support prices,
which estate agent Savills sees falling 9 percent this
year in central London, keeping them off the open market by
selling part-built or planned projects to institutions and
investment funds hunting for yield.
Those kinds of deals have been largely avoided in Britain as
they were seen as less profitable than selling individual units
to cash buyers as prices surged in recent years.
But managers at UK property consultants Jones Lang LaSalle
and Colliers told Reuters they had all helped close such
deals since the Brexit vote and see a lot more in the pipeline.
"I think that the opportunities coming our way have
increased a little since the Brexit vote," said Mark Allnutt,
managing director of investments at U.S.-based Greystar, which
is backing a 2,000 unit rental project in Greenford, West
London.
Allnutt said conversations with builders had increased
around whether Greystar would help "derisk" housing projects by
buying phases or plots of land on sites or partnering up to
deliver rental housing alongside homes for sale.
Knight Frank said the investment of large-scale investors
into the UK's private rented sector was likely to treble to 50
billion pounds ($61.4 billion) by 2020.
Build-to-rent is thriving in Germany and the United States
but in Britain it is still tiny and mostly focused on affordable
housing for people on relatively small incomes.
YIELD SEARCH
The interest from big institutions in rental investments is
propelled by a global hunt for yield in an environment of
rock-bottom interest rates. For developers, the fear of being
stuck with empty apartments has grown since the Brexit vote in
late June clouded Britain's economic prospects and the
government raised stamp duty tax on second homes and buy-to-let
properties.
British estate agent Foxtons, a symbol of London's
booming property market in recent years, said on Wednesday that
Brexit had led to a fall in transactions but it had secured new
business from institutions moving into the private rented
sector.
A handful of sales to institutions have gone through since
the referendum, estimated Adam Challis, head of residential
research at property consultant JLL.
Greystar, the largest multifamily housing operator in the
United States, expects to announce a deal involving at least 250
apartments within the next six months, underpinned by its
ambitions to own 10,000 apartments across London by 2021.
Cash injections from overseas buyers have been crucial to
help deliver housing projects to market.
Now the pace of building in central London is slowing,
according to consultants and project managers. Some developers
are changing designs to deliver a larger proportion of smaller,
cheaper flats. Others are allocating more units as
government-backed affordable housing or shelving new high-end
projects entirely to build cheaper homes. (bit.ly/2eBaIxo)
Henry Pryor, a prominent agent for wealthy buyers, told
Reuters he believed about half of London's expensive flats in
the pipeline would not be built as currently planned.
Estate agents Savills sees no recovery before 2019
from the estimated 9 percent drop in prime central London
property prices this year. It also forecasts a 5 percent drop in
other prime London areas.
BUILD-TO-RENT
JLL reports a 65 percent slump in central London new housing
starts in the second quarter from six months earlier.
But there is no sign that supply of completed homes is about
to collapse - quite the opposite. About 35,000 high-end homes
have planning consent to be built until 2025, 40 percent more
than the 25,000 that were in the pipeline a year ago, according
to data from construction consultancy Arcadis.
Managers at funds examining London rental investments said
prime central London still looked too expensive to build rental
housing for younger buyers priced out of the market. Three
institutions said they were seeking new or partly completed
projects starting from transport Zone 2 - London's nearest
suburbs.
"We're targeting the mass market, so the middle 60 percent
of earners in London... (and) we're definitely seeing more
opportunity than we saw at the end of last year and even at the
beginning of this year," said Dan Batterton who heads the
build-to-rent team at Legal & General.
L&G said it was in talks over two new schemes in the 100
million pounds to 250 million pounds mark in London areas where
house prices were up to 1,000 pounds per square foot.
Sales of unbuilt and completed projects are being struck at
a 10-15 percent discount to their expected market values,
industry consultants said, as housebuilders strip out the cost
of marketing to individual buyers and taking debt to build the
projects.
Some deals are taking a while to close as builders and
investors try to agree on a suitable discounted price. The CEO
of developer Inland Homes, Stephen Wicks, said the
company could offer a 6-7 percent discount on completed or
planned projects.
U.S. and German investors are leading the push, looking to
replicate their success at home, said Andrew J Wheldon, a former
RBS banker who currently heads the residential debt advisory
team at consultant CBRE Group Inc.
Overseas buyers have also been enticed by a plunge in the
pound, which is at its lowest in about three decades.
APG Asset Management, Europe's largest pension fund manager
with more than 400 billion euros in assets, is in talks with
developers who "seem more open" to deals as they contend with
the risk of "not being able to sell everything in the current
climate", said Martijn Vos, APG's senior real estate portfolio
manager.
APG is backing a 44-storey build-to-rent tower in London's
Elephant & Castle neighbourhood. The asset manager is looking at
100-150 unit projects outside of London's Zone 1 that could help
it deliver an internal rate of return of 6-7 percent and match
its annuity payments, said Vos.
"If the market remains as it currently is, I feel there will
be more such deals to come," he said.
($1 = 0.8141 pounds)
