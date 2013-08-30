(Corrects comparative three-month period after error by
Nationwide, fixes typo in first paragraph)
LONDON Aug 30 British house prices rose
strongly for a fourth consecutive month in August, mortgage
lender Nationwide said on Friday, citing a recovery in the
economy and government measures to help people on the property
ladder.
House prices rose 0.6 percent this month from July, in line
with economists' forecasts, after a revised 0.9 percent rise in
July, Nationwide said.
The annual rate slowed to 3.5 percent from 3.9 percent.
But in the three months to August compared with the three
months to the end of May - which many consider a better gauge of
the underlying trend - prices rose by 1.4 percent, its strongest
pace since mid-2010.
"Consumer confidence has increased significantly in recent
months, thanks to further modest gains in employment and signs
that the UK economy is finally gathering momentum," said
Nationwide's chief economist Robert Gardner.
He said programmes by the Bank of England and the government
to spur lending were also helping first-time buyers.
Nationwide warned that property prices could become
stretched if demand keeps on outstripping supply. Housebuilding
in Britain is running well below the 250,000 homes needed each
year to keep pace with a growing population.
Bank of England Governor Mark Carney said on Wednesday the
central bank was "acutely aware" of the risk of an overheating
property market but tools other than interest rates were best
placed to deal with any threat to the economy.
(Reporting by Christina Fincher)