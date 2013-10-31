LONDON Oct 31 British house prices rose at
their fastest annual pace in more than three years this month,
helped by government schemes to boost lending and a brighter
economic outlook, data from mortgage lender Nationwide showed on
Thursday.
Earlier this week Bank of England Governor Mark Carney said
higher house prices were one of the main factors driving
Britain's economic recovery, and played down concerns that the
rapid increase risked turning into a bubble.
Nationwide said house prices in October were 5.8 percent
higher than a year earlier, compared to a 5.0 percent rise the
month before. This was the biggest annual jump since July 2010
and above economists' forecasts of a 5.1 percent rise.
Prices in the three months to October rose at the fastest
rate since the end of 2009, when there was a brief rebound from
price falls of around 20 percent due to the financial crisis.
"The ability to buy has been supported by continued gains in
employment and policy measures ... which have improved the
availability and lowered the cost of credit," said Nationwide's
chief economist Robert Gardner.
At the start of October, Britain's government expanded its
Help to Buy scheme to make it easier for home-buyers to get a
mortgage for more than 80 percent of the value of a property.
The government hopes the scheme will spur the construction
of new homes, but many economists expect its main impact will be
to push up house prices further.
Analysts at UBS Wealth Management forecast on Wednesday that
prices would rise 10 percent next year, which they said could
add 0.9 percent to gross domestic product over time, mostly due
to wealth effects boosting consumer morale.
However, Nationwide warned that the affordability of housing
would become stretched without further construction.
For now price rises are concentrated in London and
surrounding regions, and the Bank of England has played down
suggestions that a price bubble may be building.
House prices are around 7 percent below the peak reached in
late 2007, Nationwide said.