LONDON May 1 British house prices rose much
faster than expected last month to record their biggest annual
rise since the start of the financial crisis, data from mortgage
lender Nationwide showed on Thursday.
House prices rose 1.2 percent last month alone, Nationwide
said, up from an upwardly revised 0.5 percent in March and far
outstripping expectations in a Reuters poll for a 0.7 percent
increase.
The average price of a house in Britain now stands at
183,577 pounds ($310,000), 10.9 percent higher than a year ago
and the biggest annual rise since June 2007.
The latest spurt is likely to add to concerns that Britain's
housing market recovery may get out of control, despite measures
introduced late last month to impose more stringent
affordability checks on home-buyers.
"Underlying demand is likely to remain robust, as mortgage
rates remain close to all-time lows and as consumer confidence
improves further," said Robert Gardner, Nationwide's chief
economist.
Unadjusted for inflation, house prices in the first three
months of 2014 were 2 percent lower than the pre-financial
crisis peak, though in London they were 20 percent higher.
As in previous months, Nationwide warned that the lack of
new houses to meet demand would continue to pressure prices.
"The risk is that unless supply accelerates significantly,
affordability will become stretched," said Gardner.
The BoE has said it would target mortgage lending directly
before raising interest rates for the whole economy if house
price rises threaten to get out of control.
On Wednesday, its outgoing chief economist Spencer Dale said
that Britain's housing market was not showing signs of being in
a price bubble at the moment but that policymakers "should be
nervous" about the pace of the recovery.
