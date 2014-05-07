* House price balance +54 in April from +57 in March
* Housing activity rises, house prices seen picking up
* Data could ease some fears of market bubble
By Ana Nicolaci da Costa
LONDON, May 8 British house prices rises slowed
somewhat in April, a survey showed on Thursday, tempering a
surge in property values that has stirred talk of a bubble and
raised concern at the Bank of England.
The Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors' (RICS)
seasonally adjusted house price balance eased last month to +54
from +57 in March, below a +56 forecast in a Reuters poll,
though it remains close to November's 11-year high of +58.
The survey contrasts with data from mortgage lender
Nationwide last week which showed British house prices posting
their biggest annual rise since the start of the financial
crisis in April.
Both house prices and broader market activity rose in every
area of Britain, with RICS members saying they were at their
busiest since February 2008.
"House prices in general look set to remain firmly on the
upward trend, although interestingly, there are some tentative
signs that the price momentum in the London market may begin to
slow in the second half of the year," said RICS chief economist
Simon Rubinsohn.
Record-low interest rates and government-sponsored schemes
have fuelled the recovery in housing and the rebound has been
led by London where property also attracts foreign investors.
April's data showed the recovery was spreading across
regions. House prices rose the most in East Anglia and the South
East over the past three months, with London lagging behind.
After a strong second half to 2013, the data showed less of
an increase in agreed sales in London than most other regions,
which Rubinsohn said may reflect dwindling stock.
The robustness of the housing market has buoyed consumer
confidence a year before general elections but has also raised
questions about the BoE's ability to prevent a property bubble.
Chief economist Spencer Dale has said the central bank
"should be nervous" about the housing market, and deputy
governor Jon Cunliffe said it would be "dangerous" to ignore its
momentum.
While officials will probably first try targeted measures to
curb any overheating, rather than hiking interest rates, the
issue is likely to feature in the two-day monetary policy
meeting which started on Wednesday.
The BoE is expected to keep interest rates unchanged at a
record low of 0.5 percent on Thursday.
Rubinsohn said four-fifths of respondents expect house
prices to rise over next twelve months.
(Editing by Ruth Pitchford)