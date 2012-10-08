LONDON Oct 8 The decline in British house
prices eased unexpectedly in September and surveyors forecast
that sales would pick up in the wake of government efforts to
make mortgages more readily available, a survey showed on
Tuesday.
The Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors' seasonally
adjusted house price balance rose to -15 from an upwardly
revised -18 in August, the body said. Economists had expected a
slight worsening to -20.
Moreover, expectations for future sales reached the highest
level since May 2010.
"The housing market was relatively flat during September but
surveyors are optimistic that the run into Christmas could see
an increase in activity in many areas of the country," said
Peter Bolton King, RICS Global Residential Director.
"Despite this, problems still exist and more needs to be
done to get the market moving," he added.
Unrealistic expectations on the part of vendors seemed to be
stalling the transaction process, he said.
"Meanwhile, although the Funding for Lending Scheme appears
to be improving mortgage availability, those at the very bottom
of the housing ladder are still struggling."
The Bank of England said in its recent credit conditions
survey that banks planned to make more loans available because
of the Funding for Lending Scheme, which offers cheap funds to
banks if they keep up lending to businesses and consumers.
However, mortgage data for August was very weak despite the
scheme's launch on Aug. 1.
Other surveys have shown surprise falls in house prices in
September, and most economists expect a further decline over
coming months.