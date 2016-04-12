(Corrects to remove extraneous word from headline)
LONDON, April 13 Investor interest in British
rental property declined by more than a quarter last month
compared with a year ago, dampened by new tax changes aimed at
cooling the booming buy-to-let market, according to survey
results on Wednesday.
Online property listings company Rightmove said the number
of investors planning to purchase a property for rent dropped by
27 percent year-on-year, following a surge between December and
February as buyers rushed to avoid the new tax.
As of April 1, buy-to-let investors and second homeowners
must pay an additional 3 percent stamp duty on new purchases
compared with first-time buyers.
"This waning of interest definitely seems to predict a
slowdown in the buy-to-let market, but what's not yet clear is
if this will only turn out to be a short-term pause," Sam
Mitchell, Rightmove's head of lettings, said.
Britain's government has been keen to boost individual home
ownership and is raising taxes on the rental sector, while the
Bank of England last month said it would tighten credit checks
on landlords.
"It could be that some investors are waiting until the tax
changes have some time to bed in before they review their
business and continue to make purchases," said Mitchell.
The Rightmove survey is based on data from properties
advertised on its website rather than a survey of opinions.
