LONDON Feb 17 Asking prices for homes in
Britain rose at the sharpest rate in more than six years over
the past 12 months despite a big rise in new listings coming
onto the market recently, property website Rightmove said on
Monday.
Rightmove's February house price index showed the price of
properties coming on to the market in the four weeks to Feb. 8
were 6.9 percent higher than a year earlier, the biggest
increase since November 2007. January's index showed a 6.3
percent rise.
"New sellers are now asking over 16,000 pounds ($26,600)
more than those who came to market a year ago, a rate of
increase not seen since before the credit crunch took hold in
2008," Rightmove director Miles Shipside said.
Britain's economy has been growing faster than most of its
industrialised peers, with the housing market standing out as it
benefits from falling unemployment, record low interest rates
and government mortgage schemes.
But concerns about the speed of recovery in the market
prompted the Bank of England in November to announce it would
remove incentives for mortgage lending under its Funding for
Lending Scheme. The sector remains supported by the government's
Help to Buy mortgage guarantee programme.
Month-on-month house price inflation - which is not
seasonally adjusted - surged to 3.3 percent in February's survey
from 1.0 percent in January. Rightmove said February was
typically a strong month for asking prices, and that the latest
rise was the second largest for a February since the index began
in September 2001.
Housing shortages were pushing up prices despite some signs
of extra construction, Rightmove said.
"Supply and demand imbalances remain and are getting worse
in many markets, as a result of years of under-provision of
additional housing stock, especially in the areas where the
local economy and employment are strong," Shipside said.