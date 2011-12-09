* Pct of lenders willing to fund pre-let devels falls to 31
* Those willing to lend against spec devels falls to 15 pct
By Andrew Macdonald
LONDON, Dec 9 Development finance
available for new UK commercial properties has continued to dry
up, with fully pre-let and speculative projects falling out of
favour with major lenders who have been spooked by the euro zone
debt crisis, a survey showed.
"Lending organisations commented that the existing liquidity
crisis had been made more acute by the problems of European
sovereign debt and the unknown extent of contagion between
banks," De Montfort University's Bill Maxted, co-author of the
survey, said on Friday.
The De Montfort survey is closely watched by property market
insiders for its access to leading lenders and for its resultant
insights into the health of sector finance, a critical driver
behind big-ticket investment and development.
In its mid-year property lending report, De Montfort said
the number of lenders willing to fund fully pre-let developments
fell to 31 percent at end-June from 52 percent six months
earlier. Those willing to lend against speculative development
fell to 15 percent from 17 percent, the survey said.
The UK commercial property market has been depressed by the
global financial crisis, with heavily dented values still edging
back. Finance available for new-build projects, direct
investment and refinancing existing debt remains scarce.
The pipeline of UK development projects has been curtailed
by the country's bleak economic outlook, while tepid sentiment
among tenants in key business hubs, such as London's City
financial district, has led to demand for new space tapering
off.
PARED BACK
Great Portland Estates said in November it was not
likely to secure a major letting to kick-start its planned 100
Bishopsgate skyscraper in the City for between six and 12
months.
By contrast, Land Securities said it would
speculatively build its "Walkie Talkie" tower, also in the City,
though Chief Executive Francis Salway noted: "We fear demand and
rental growth will remain muted for the foreseeable future."
Around the UK, risk-wary mall developers have pared back
their plans, especially for projects that had negligible
pre-lets, citing funding availability, economic headwinds and
lacklustre consumer confidence.
Maxted said respondents had suggested only improved
confidence in the UK economy, demonstrated by a number of
quarters of sustained growth in UK GDP, would signal a recovery
in the commercial property market.
The survey also said the value of outstanding on-balance
sheet debt among lenders fell to 201.3 billion pounds ($314.7
billion) at end-June, from 208.4 billion six months before.
About half of this, or between 85 billion and 14 billion, could
not be refinanced in current market conditions.
"These figures underline how critically important it is for
government to use all of the tools at its disposal to help
tackle this overhanging property debt," said Liz Peace, chief
executive of the British Property Federation.