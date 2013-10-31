LONDON Oct 31 Britain is considering imposing
capital gains tax on foreign property investors in an effort to
tackle soaring house prices in the capital, Sky News reported on
Thursday citing unidentified sources.
It said the Treasury had provisionally costed the measure
and was awaiting a final decision from finance minister George
Osborne ahead of his budget update, known as the "Autumn
Statement", on Dec. 4.
House prices in London are rising at an annual pace of more
than 10 percent, thanks partly to strong demand from overseas
buyers.
The Treasury said Sky's story was "pre-Autumn Statement
speculation" and declined to comment further.