LONDON Nov 8 Capital values for commercial
properties in the UK saw slight growth in October, the first
monthly rise since Britain voted to leave the European Union,
real estate firm CBRE said on Tuesday.
UK commercial property capital values rose 0.1 percent in
October, lifted by the industrial sector which grew 0.2 percent
over the month, CBRE said in its monthly UK commercial property
index.
Values for the office and retail sectors remained flat, CBRE
said in a statement.
Capital value refers to the probable price that would have
been paid for a property at the date of valuation.
Several UK asset managers have reopened their commercial
property funds, which they suspended amid heightened uncertainty
about the illiquid asset class in the wake of Brexit.
"This month's results suggest continuing stability within
the market in October," Miles Gibson, head of research at CBRE
UK, said.
"Occupiers and investors continue to take stock of the
current conditions but many sectors remain resilient to
Brexit-related uncertainty for now."
Rental values for the UK's commercial property market
remained stable in October, with slight increases in the retail
and industrial sectors offset by a dip in values for offices,
the CBRE said.
