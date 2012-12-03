LONDON Dec 3 The British government could lose
203 million pounds ($325 million) in revenue from home sales as
a plan to raise 150 million in taxes from wealthy house buyers
backfires, data shows.
Data from the Land Registry showed that UK property sales
between 2-5 million pounds fell 30 percent over July-September
versus the same period last year as threatened tax hikes on such
deals dissuaded buyers. Central London sales fell 9 percent.
The hikes would likely cause similar declines over the rest
of the year, resulting in a 203-million-pound loss in tax
receipts, property consultancy London Central Portfolio said.
"In a time of recession the government is pretty much
killing the goose that's laying the golden egg," LCP chief
executive Naomi Heaton told Reuters.
"It is too soon to make a definitive judgment on the impact
of the 7 percent rate on high value property," a Treasury
spokeswoman told Reuters in an email.
"The latest data show that the long-term trend remains
unchanged but price increases in prime areas of London are in
double digit figures indicating the continued strength of the
high value property market in London."
In March, the UK's cash-strapped government said it hoped to
raise 150 million pounds in the year to next April by raising
stamp duty on properties worth over 2 million pounds. Such
properties, most of which are in London, have been highly sought
after by overseas investors looking for a safe haven from the
global economic turmoil.
The government also launched a consultation process on plans
to levy an annual charge on properties worth more than 2 million
pounds and extend capital gains tax to include overseas
individuals who buy property through companies.
Uncertainty over the consultation's outcome has led many
potential buyers to delay purchases till the picture clears,
property agents said. The government hopes to impose the changes
from April next year.
UK Chancellor George Osborne will present his half-yearly
fiscal statement on Wednesday in which he is expected to defend
his stringent economic policies.