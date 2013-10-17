LONDON Oct 18 Britain's healthcare cost
watchdog NICE has recommended that a new prostate cancer pill
from Medivation and Astellas should be used on
the state health service.
The draft guidance is conditional on Xtandi being provided
at an undisclosed discount to the list price of 2,734.67 pounds
($4,400) for 28 days supply, the National Institute for Health
and Clinical Excellence (NICE) said on Friday.
Xtandi, known chemically as enzalutamide, is designed to
treat advanced prostate cancer in patients who have previously
received chemotherapy.
It is one of four new life-extending prostate cancer drugs
that researchers from Britain's Institute of Cancer Research
(ICR) have helped to develop in recent years. The others are
Johnson & Johnson's Zytiga, Sanofi's Jevtana,
and Xofigo from Algeta and Bayer.
Alan Ashworth, chief executive of the ICR, said these drugs
offered hope for men after decades in which there had been no
options once old-style hormone treatment stopped working.
"What we're seeing now is an unprecedented period of success
for prostate cancer research," he said. "It truly is a golden
age for prostate cancer drug discovery and development."
Zytiga is already recommended by NICE but Jevtana was
rejected as not being cost-effective. The agency has yet to give
its verdict on Xofigo, which is on sale in the United States but
not yet launched in Europe.