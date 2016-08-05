LONDON Aug 5 Protesters from the British arm of
the Black Lives Matter movement blocked the main road to
London's Heathrow Airport on Friday, causing traffic congestion
at the busiest airport in Europe.
Police made several arrests and one lane was now open, they
said in a statement, after earlier media reports of protesters
lying down across the five-lane slip road leading to the airport
from a major motorway connecting London to western England.
One news photograph showed a Black Lives Matter banner
spread across the road, referring to the name of the movement
which started in the United States as a reaction to fatal
shootings of black people by white U.S. police officers.
Inspired by the U.S. movement, the British arm aims to
protest against what it says is a disproportionate number of
black people among those who die in police custody in Britain.
The movement is planning demonstrations in three British cities
later on Friday.
