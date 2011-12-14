LONDON Dec 14 Most finance industry
workers are baffled by the anti-capitalist protest taking place
outside London's St Paul's cathedral, and are struggling to
understand what the movement is trying to achieve, a survey
published on Wednesday showed.
The St Paul's camp set up two months ago, close to the
London Stock Exchange protesters had originally been targeting,
drew a hostile response from 31 percent of respondents in a poll
of over 500 financial services workers.
Almost as many -- 27 percent -- were either strongly or
somewhat sympathetic to the protesters' aims in the poll by the
Chartered Institute for Securities and Investments.
But the movement's main challenge seems to be explaining
what it stands for, as 42 percent of respondents said they were
unsure of its objectives.
One anonymous contributor lamented the absence of a credible
alternative to capitalism.
"Although the anti-capital slogan is misguided it is
possible to have some sympathy," the person said.
Another, however, slammed the movement.
"If they don't want capitalism then I suggest that they
never set foot in a car, building, plane, bus or train and never
buy their food from a supermarket or any kind of supply chain,"
the second contributor said.
The protesters, who pitched about 200 tents by St Paul's in
October, have resisted various eviction attempts. They have also
had a fraught relationship with the Church of England because of
their proximity to the cathedral.
But the Church has also channeled the debate between
protesters and the financial industry, setting up a meeting with
Financial Services Authority head Hector Sants last week.
Few bankers have directly engaged with protesters, however,
including those based in offices around St Paul's.
Many of those have been dismissive of the movement.
"They're there with their shiny pop-up tents and just look
to me like the music festival crowd, here for a bit of a laugh.
We have much bigger things on our minds right now," one banker
based in the area told Reuters, referring to a wave of banking
job cuts and the economic woes engulfing Europe.